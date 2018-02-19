Emma Watson hace donación solidaria de más de un millón de euros

Justice and Equality Fund (fondo para la justicia y la igualdad) ha sido anunciado en una carta abierta publicada en la prensa en la que se respalda el movimiento estadounidense Time's Up.
All of us are responsible for creating change, whatever industry you work in. We're asking everyone to help create a world we can be proud of - one that is safe, just and equal. Please join us and donate to the new Justice and Equality Fund, which will support frontline organisations that are working to end a culture where harassment and abuse are commonplace. Together we can spread our message, support the strong people of all genders who are taking such personal risks, and make sure that this is one of those watershed moments in history where things never go back to the way they were before. This is the moment we stand together and say. #TIMESUP. We hope you’ll stand with us.
La misiva está firmada por unas 200 actrices británcas, entre ellas Kate Winslet, Emma Thompson y Keira Knightley.
Emma Watson respaldó en su Instagram el sentido de Time's Up con este vídeo en el que explica que, aunque no puede asistir a los Bafta, apoya totalmente un movimento en el que hombres y mujeres tienen que luchar codo con codo contra el acoso, el abuso y la desigualdad.