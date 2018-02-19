Interes general
Para ayudar a las víctimas de acoso y abuso sexual

Emma Watson hace donación solidaria de más de un millón de euros

Es para crear el Justice and Equality Fund, un fondo que luchará contra el acoso sexual.
Justice and Equality Fund (fondo para la justicia y la igualdad) ha sido anunciado en una carta abierta publicada en la prensa en la que se respalda el movimiento estadounidense Time's Up. 

 

La misiva está firmada por unas 200 actrices británcas, entre ellas Kate Winslet, Emma Thompson y Keira Knightley. 

 

Emma Watson respaldó en su Instagram el sentido de Time's Up con este vídeo en el que explica que, aunque no puede asistir a los Bafta, apoya totalmente un movimento en el que hombres y mujeres tienen que luchar codo con codo contra el acoso, el abuso y la desigualdad.

 

 

 
 

@TIMESUP We are bringing it home to the UK! Link in my bio to donate to the UK Justice and Equality fund.

