La hija de Carlos Vives desafía la censura de Instagram con sexy foto casi desnuda

Con 23 años, Lucía, la hija de Carlos Vives,el famoso cantautor colombiano, seduce a cientos de miles a través de sus fotos de Instagram.
Su cuenta tiene más de 700 mil seguidores, que están acostumbrados a las atrevidas instantáneas que publica desafiando los límites de la censura de la red social.
a genuine smile is clean fucking water • * no fishies harmed! * love y’all! happy thursday ! 📸 @maxwellpicswell
Subió a su Instagram una foto en la que lleva puesta una remera casi transparente que deja sus pechos prácticamente al desnudo.
hey beauties! i know im still technically on ghost mode.. but bloods starting to pump through this all again and it feels nice to be excited about all i wanna share. so hi, hello, my name is lucy🤘🏽go get to know some real shit about me online @thisbitchmagazine ‘s website• interview is up! im also here to briefly announce that after much deliberation and hibernation, our podcast premiers this summer. ive been absent for several months for a snowball effect of reasons.. but there’s too much going on in the world to be silent, there’s a lot of beautiful and impactful work to do, things to learn and brain scramble to share with you all. y’all been around through my ups, downs and back arounds. im grateful n fucking excited to be back and smashing your lives with my angry feminist bullshit. hang in there y’all, there must remain unity in political times of chaos. im in colombia, thinking about the year we’ve had in the US and feeling some type of way. but it is, regardless the beginning of a lot.. @joellegrace @serena.ish @styleprovoking
En otra oportunidad, hizo un posteo de este tipo: se mostró sin corpiño pero tapó sus pezones con una marca.
scribble scribble woke up missing @badboi today .. 🤔 i was up before the sun this morning n i thought about something i hadnt thought about in years.. it reminded me how vast of a universe there is in our minds... eternities of thoughts that we leave behind but that are never truly forgotten.. how marvelous to have an infinite inventory of recollection and how warm it feels to not be alone up there.
Estas fotos ya son una marca registrada de su Instagram.
La imagen ya superó los 46 mil likes y suma más de 300 comentarios en el post.