Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato publicó en Instagram una foto en bikini sin editar y rompió todos los récords de likes con su cuerpo al natural.
"Este es mi mayor miedo. Una foto mía en bikini sin editar. Y adivina qué, ¡es CELULITIS! Estoy literalmente muuuy cansada de estar avergonzada de mi cuerpo, editándolo (sí, las otras fotos en bikini fueron editadas, y odio haberlo hecho, pero es la verdad) para que otros piensen que soy SU idea de lo hermoso que es, pero no soy yo", comenzó diciendo.
Y añadió: "Esto es lo que conseguí. Quiero que este nuevo capítulo en mi vida sea sobre ser auténtica con lo que soy en lugar de tratar de cumplir con los estándares de otra persona. Así que aquí estoy, sin vergüenza, sin miedo y orgullosa de ser dueña de un cuerpo que ha luchado tanto y que me seguirá sorprendiendo cuando espero dar a luz algún día".
This is my biggest fear. A photo of me in a bikini unedited. And guess what, it’s CELLULIT!!!! I’m just literally sooooo tired of being ashamed of my body, editing it (yes the other bikini pics were edited - and I hate that I did that but it’s the truth) so that others think I’m THEIR idea of what beautiful is, but it’s just not me. This is what I got. I want this new chapter in my life to be about being authentic to who I am rather than trying to meet someone else’s standards. So here’s me, unashamed, unafraid and proud to own a body that has fought through so much and will continue to amaze me when I hopefully give birth one day. It’s such a great feeling to be back in tv/film while not stressing myself with a strenuous workout schedule before 14 hour days, or depriving myself from a real birthday cake rather than opting for watermelon & whip cream with candles because I was terrified of REAL cake and was miserable on some crazy diet shit. Anyway, here’s me, RAW, REAL! And I love me. And you should love you too! Now back to the studio.. I’m working on an anthem.. 🙏🏼🙌🏼🤷🏻♀️ also. Just so everyone’s clear.. I’m not stoked on my appearance BUT I am appreciative of it and sometimes that’s the best I can do. I hope to inspire someone to appreciate their body today too. 💗 #nationalcelulliteday #celluLIT 🔥🔥🔥
Por otro lado, reflexionó sobre su sentimiento de haber vuelto a trabajar luego de un largo tiempo en rehabilitación por una sobredosis de drogas.
"Es una gran sensación estar de vuelta en la televisión / cine sin estresarme con un extenuante programa de entrenamiento antes de las 14 horas diarias, o privarme de un pastel de cumpleaños real en lugar de optar por la sandía y la crema batida con velas porque estaba aterrorizado por REAL pastel y era miserable en alguna mierda de dieta loca. De todos modos, aquí estoy, CRUDA, REAL! Y yo me amo ¡Y tú también deberías amarte! Ahora de vuelta al estudio ... Estoy trabajando en un himno también", declaró.
Y agregó: "Solo para que todo el mundo esté claro ... No me entusiasma mi apariencia, PERO lo aprecio y, a veces, eso es lo mejor que puedo hacer. Espero inspirar a alguien a apreciar su cuerpo hoy también".