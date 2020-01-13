El teatro Dolby se prepara para la ceremonia más grande del cine.
Los actores Issa Rae y John Cho fueron los encargados de hacer la lectura oficial de la lista de nominados de los Premios Oscars 2020.
Los presentadores de las nominaciones Issa Rae y John Cho.
A las 10 hora Argentina la Academia de Hollywood publicó los nombres de las películas y de los profesionales del cine que competirán el próximo 9 de febrero por convertirse en ganadores de los galardones más prestigiosos del séptimo arte.
La ceremonia se llevará adelante en el teatro Dolby de Los Ángeles (California) y particularmente este año no habrá presentador y apuestan a que sea exitoso como la entrega del año anterior.
Joker obtuvo 11 nominaciones, le siguieron 1917, Érase una vez ... y El Irlandés nominaciones; Jojo Rabbit le sigue en cantidad de nominaciones y por último "Star Wars" y "Bombshell". detrás.
Aquí va el listado completo de las categorías con sus nominados:
Mejor actriz de reparto:
Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)
Laura Dern (Marriage Story)
Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)
Florence Pugh (Little Women)
Margot Robbie (Bombshell)
Mejor diseño de vestuario:
Jojo Rabbit
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Joker
Little Women
The Irishman
Mejor edición de sonido:
1917
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Mejor actor de reparto:
Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)
Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)
Al Pacino (The Irishman)
Joe Pesci (The Irishman)
Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Mejor banda sonora:
1917
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
Stars Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Mejor corto:
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors’ Window
Saria
A Sister
Mejor corto animado:
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Mejor mezcla de sonido:
1917
Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Mejor documental:
AmericanFactory
The Edge of Democracy
The Cave
Honeyland
For Sama
Mejor documental cortometraje:
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
Mejor película extranjera:
Corpus Christi (Polonia)
Honeyland (Norte de Macedonia)
Les Miserables (Francia)
Pain and Glory (España)
Parasite (Corea del Sur)
Mejor diseño de producción:
1917
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Mejor efectos visuales:
1917
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Mejor maquillaje y vestuario:
1917
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Mejor canción origial:
"I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away" (Toy Story 4)
"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" (Rocketman)
"I'm Standing With You" (Breakthrough)
"Into the Unknown" (Frozen 2)
"Stand Up" (Harriet)
Mejor guión original:
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
The Two Popes
Mejor actor:
Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)
Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Adam Driver (Marriage Story)
Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)
Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)
Mejor actriz:
Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)
Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)
Saoirse Ronan (Little Women)
Charlize Theron (Bombshell)
Renée Zellweger (Judy)
Mejor director:
Bong Joon Ho (Parasite)
Sam Mendes (1917)
Todd Phillips (Joker)
Martin Scorsese (The Irishman)
Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Mejor película:
1917
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite