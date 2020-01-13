Teatro Dolby Los Angeles - OscarsEl teatro Dolby se prepara para la ceremonia más grande del cine.

Los actores Issa Rae y John Cho fueron los encargados de hacer la lectura oficial de la lista de nominados de los Premios Oscars 2020.

Issa Rae y John Cho - Oscars nominacionesLos presentadores de las nominaciones Issa Rae y John Cho.

A las 10 hora Argentina la Academia de Hollywood publicó los nombres de las películas y de los profesionales del cine que competirán el próximo 9 de febrero por convertirse en ganadores de los galardones más prestigiosos del séptimo arte.

 

La ceremonia se llevará adelante en el teatro Dolby de Los Ángeles (California) y particularmente este año no habrá presentador y apuestan a que sea exitoso como la entrega del año anterior.

 

Joker obtuvo 11 nominaciones, le siguieron 1917, Érase una vez ... y El Irlandés nominaciones; Jojo Rabbit le sigue en cantidad de nominaciones y por último "Star Wars" y "Bombshell". detrás.

 

Aquí va el listado completo de las categorías con sus nominados:

 

Mejor actriz de reparto:

Historia de un Matrimonio, Netflix

Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)

Laura Dern (Marriage Story)

Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)

Florence Pugh (Little Women)

Margot Robbie (Bombshell)


Mejor diseño de vestuario:

Jojo Rabbit

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Joker

Little Women

The Irishman


Mejor edición de sonido:

1917

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker


Mejor actor de reparto:El Irlandés

Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)

Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)

Al Pacino (The Irishman)

Joe Pesci (The Irishman)

Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

 

Mejor banda sonora:

Star Wars, El ascenso de Skywalker, cine

1917 

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

Stars Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

 

Mejor corto:

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbors’ Window

Saria

A Sister


Mejor corto animado:

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

 

Mejor mezcla de sonido:

Joker

1917

Ad Astra

Ford v Ferrari

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

 

Mejor documental:

AmericanFactory

The Edge of Democracy

The Cave

Honeyland

For Sama

 

Mejor documental cortometraje:

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha


Mejor película extranjera:

Parásitos Cine

Corpus Christi (Polonia)

Honeyland (Norte de Macedonia)

Les Miserables (Francia)

Pain and Glory (España)

Parasite (Corea del Sur)

 

Mejor diseño de producción:

1917

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

 

Mejor efectos visuales:

Rey León

1917

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

 

Mejor maquillaje y vestuario:

Bombshell

1917

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil


Mejor canción origial:

"I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away" (Toy Story 4)

"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" (Rocketman)

"I'm Standing With You" (Breakthrough)

"Into the Unknown" (Frozen 2)

"Stand Up" (Harriet)


Mejor guión original:

Los dos papas

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

The Two Popes

 

Mejor actor:

Estrenos de cine, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)

Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Adam Driver (Marriage Story)

Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)

Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)

 


Mejor actriz:

Renee Zellweger - Netflix

Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)

Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)

Saoirse Ronan (Little Women)

Charlize Theron (Bombshell)

Renée Zellweger (Judy)


Mejor director:

Bong Joon Ho (Parasite)

Sam Mendes (1917)

Todd Phillips (Joker)

Martin Scorsese (The Irishman)

Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

 

Mejor película:

Historia de un Matrimonio, Netflix

1917

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite