La gran noche de los actores de cine y TV.

Este domingo 19 de enero se celebrará una nueva edición de la entrega de premios de la Screen Actors Guild. Los SAG Awards 2020 tendrán lugar en el Shrine Auditorium de Los Ángeles, California.

La edición 26 de los SAG Awards premiará a las mejores interpretaciones de actores y actrices del cine y la televisión del 2019.

Los SAG Awards son los premios de la Screen Actors Guild, es decir, del Sindicato Internacional de Actores. Año tras año, el Sindicato hace reconocimiento a los mejores actores del cine y la televisión. Además, en cada edición se entrega el Premio a Logro de Vida en reconocimiento a la trayectoría de un actor o actriz, sin lista de nominados.

La edición 26 se realizará el domingo 19 de enero y será emitido por TBS y TNT.

La lista completa de nominados:

CINE



Actor: Christian Bale, “Ford v Ferrari”; Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood”; Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”; Taron Egerton, “Rocketman”; Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”.

Actriz: Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”; Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”; Lupita Nyong’o, “Us”; Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”; Renee Zellweger, “Judy”.

Actor de reparto: Jamie Foxx, “Just Mercy”; Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”; Al Pacino, “The Irishman”; Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”; Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood".

Actriz de reparto: Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”; Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit”; Nicole Kidman, “Bombshell”; Jennifer López, “Hustlers”; Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”.

Elenco: “Bombshell”, “The Irishman”, “Jojo Rabbit”, “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood”, “Parasite”.

Elenco de dobles: “Avengers: Endgame”, “Ford v Ferrari”, “The Irishman”, “Joker”, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”.

TELEVISIÓN

Actor en una miniseries o película hecha para TV: Mahershala Ali, “True Detective”; Russell Crowe, “The Loudest Voice”; Jared Harris, “Chernobyl”; Jharrel Jerome, “When They See Us”; Sam Rockwell, “Fosse/Verdon”.

Actriz en una miniseries o película hecha para TV: Patricia Arquette, “The Act”; Toni Collette, “Unbelievable”; Joey King, “The Act”; Emily Watson, “Chernobyl”; Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon”.

Actor en una serie de drama: Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”; Steve Carell, “The Morning Show”; Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”; Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones”; David Harbour, “Stranger Things”.

Actriz en una serie de drama: Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”; Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”; Olivia Colman, “The Crown”; Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”; Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”.

Actor en una serie de comedia: Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”; Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”; Bill Hader, “Barry”; Andrew Scott, “Fleabag”; Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”.

Actriz en una serie de comedia: Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”; Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”; Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag”.

Elenco de una serie de drama: “Big Little Lies”, “The Crown”, “Game of Thrones”, “The Handmaid’s Tale”, “Stranger Things”.

Elenco de una serie de comedia: “Barry”, “Fleabag”, “The Kominsky Method”, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, “Schitt’s Creek”.

Elenco de dobles: “Game of Thrones”, “GLOW”, “Stranger Things”, “The Walking Dead”, “Watchmen”.