La espera terminó y este domingo se viven, en el Staples Center de Los Ángeles, la gran noche de los Premios Grammy 2020.

 

La Academia Nacional de Artes y Ciencias de la Grabación de Estados Unidos reconocerá a lo mejor de la industria y hay mucha expectativa por saber quiénes serán los ganadores.

 

Los 13 mil miembros que conforman la academia armaron 84 categorías para galardonar a los más exitosos del último año. En esta entrega, que será la número 62, se tendrán en cuenta los trabajos realizados desde el 1 de octubre de 2018 hasta el 31 de agosto del 2019.

 

A continuación, repasá a los principales nominados:

Álbum del año

i, i, Bon Iver

 

Norman Fucking Rockwell!, Lana Del Rey

 

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish

 

thank u, next, Ariana Grande

 

I Used To Know Her, H.E.R.

 

7, Lil Nas X

 

Cuz I Love You (Deluxe), Lizzo

 

Father Of The Bride, Vampire Weekend

 

Grabación del año (interpretación)

"Hey, Ma", Bon Iver

 

"Bad Guy", Billie Eilish

 

"7 Rings", Ariana Grande

 

"Hard Place", H.E.R.

 

"Talk", Khalid

 

"Old Town Road", Lil Nas X presentando a Billy Ray Cyrus

 

"Truth Hurts", Lizzo

 

"Sunflower", Post Malone y Swae Lee

Canción del año

Lady Gaga, Natalie Hemby, Hillary Lindsey y Lori McKenna, "Always Remember Us This Way" (de la película Nace una estrella)

 

Billie Eilish y Finneas O'Connell, "Bad Guy"

 

Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth y Tanya Tucker, "Bring My Flowers Now"

 

H.E.R., Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris y Rodney Jerkins, "Hard Place"

 

Taylor Swift, "Lover"

 

Lana Del Rey y Jack Antonoff, "Norman Fucking Rockwell!"

 

Lewis Capaldi, Tom Barnes, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn y Sam Roman, "Someone You Loved"

 

Lizzo, Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic y Jesse Saint John, "Truth Hurts"

Mejor artista revelación

Black Pumas

 

Billie Eilish

 

Lil Nas X

 

Lizzo

 

Maggie Rogers

 

Rosalía

 

Tank And The Bangas

 

Yola

 

Mejor video musical

The Chemical Brothers, "We've Got to Try"

 

Gary Clark Jr, "This Land"

 

FKA twigs, "Cellophane"

 

Lil Nas X y Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road"

 

Tove Lo, "Glad He's Gone"

 

Mejor álbum de rap

Revenge Of The Dreamers III, Dreamville

 

Championships, Meek Mill

 

I Am > I Was, 21 Savage

 

Igor, Tyler, The Creator

 

The Lost Boy, YBN Cordae

 

Mejor álbum de rock

Amo, Bring Me The Horizon

 

Social Cues, Cage The Elephant

 

In The End, The Cranberries

 

Trauma, I Prevail

 

Feral Roots, Rival Sons

Mejor álbum pop vocal

The Lion King: The Gift, Beyonce

 

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish

 

thank u, next, Ariana Grande

 

No. 6 Collaborations Project, Ed Sheeran

 

Lover, Taylor Swift

 

Mejor álbum de música alternativa

U.F.O.F., Big Thief

 

Assume Form, James Blake

 

i, i, Bon Iver

 

Father of the Bride, Vampire Weekend

 

Anima, Thom Yorke

 

-Mejor álbum de músicas del mundo

 

Gece, Altin Gun

 

What Heat, Bokante & Metropole Orkest dirigida por Jules Buckley

 

African Giant, Burna Boy

 

Fanm D'Ayiti, Nathalie Joachim con Spektral Quartet

 

Celia, Angelique Kidjo

Mejor álbum pop latino

Vida, Luis Fonsi

 

11:11, Maluma

 

Montaner, Ricardo Montaner

 

#ELDISCO, Alejandro Sanz

 

Fantasía, Sebastian Yatra

Mejor álbum latino de rock, urbano o alternativo

X 100PRE, Bad Bunny

 

Oasis, J Balvin & Bad Bunny

 

Indestructible, Flor De Toloache

 

Almadura, iLe

 

El mar querer, Rosalía

 

Mejor álbum música regional mexicana (incluye Tejano)

Caminando, Joss Favela

 

Percepción, Intocable

 

Poco a poco, La Energía Norteña

 

20 Aniversario, Mariachi Divas De Cindy Shea

 

De ayer para siempre, Mariachi Los Camperos

Mejor álbum latino tropical

Opus, Marc Anthony

 

Tiempo al tiempo, Luis Enrique + C4 Trio

 

Candela, Vicente García

 

Literal, Juan Luis Guerra y 4.40

 

A Journey Through Cuban Music, Aymée Nuviola