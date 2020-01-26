Premios Grammy 2020
La espera terminó y este domingo se viven, en el Staples Center de Los Ángeles, la gran noche de los Premios Grammy 2020.
La Academia Nacional de Artes y Ciencias de la Grabación de Estados Unidos reconocerá a lo mejor de la industria y hay mucha expectativa por saber quiénes serán los ganadores.
Los 13 mil miembros que conforman la academia armaron 84 categorías para galardonar a los más exitosos del último año. En esta entrega, que será la número 62, se tendrán en cuenta los trabajos realizados desde el 1 de octubre de 2018 hasta el 31 de agosto del 2019.
A continuación, repasá a los principales nominados:
Álbum del año
i, i, Bon Iver
Norman Fucking Rockwell!, Lana Del Rey
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish
thank u, next, Ariana Grande
I Used To Know Her, H.E.R.
7, Lil Nas X
Cuz I Love You (Deluxe), Lizzo
Father Of The Bride, Vampire Weekend
Grabación del año (interpretación)
"Hey, Ma", Bon Iver
"Bad Guy", Billie Eilish
"7 Rings", Ariana Grande
"Hard Place", H.E.R.
"Talk", Khalid
"Old Town Road", Lil Nas X presentando a Billy Ray Cyrus
"Truth Hurts", Lizzo
"Sunflower", Post Malone y Swae Lee
Canción del año
Lady Gaga, Natalie Hemby, Hillary Lindsey y Lori McKenna, "Always Remember Us This Way" (de la película Nace una estrella)
Billie Eilish y Finneas O'Connell, "Bad Guy"
Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth y Tanya Tucker, "Bring My Flowers Now"
H.E.R., Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris y Rodney Jerkins, "Hard Place"
Taylor Swift, "Lover"
Lana Del Rey y Jack Antonoff, "Norman Fucking Rockwell!"
Lewis Capaldi, Tom Barnes, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn y Sam Roman, "Someone You Loved"
Lizzo, Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic y Jesse Saint John, "Truth Hurts"
Mejor artista revelación
Black Pumas
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Maggie Rogers
Rosalía
Tank And The Bangas
Yola
Mejor video musical
The Chemical Brothers, "We've Got to Try"
Gary Clark Jr, "This Land"
FKA twigs, "Cellophane"
Lil Nas X y Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road"
Tove Lo, "Glad He's Gone"
Mejor álbum de rap
Revenge Of The Dreamers III, Dreamville
Championships, Meek Mill
I Am > I Was, 21 Savage
Igor, Tyler, The Creator
The Lost Boy, YBN Cordae
Mejor álbum de rock
Amo, Bring Me The Horizon
Social Cues, Cage The Elephant
In The End, The Cranberries
Trauma, I Prevail
Feral Roots, Rival Sons
Mejor álbum pop vocal
The Lion King: The Gift, Beyonce
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish
thank u, next, Ariana Grande
No. 6 Collaborations Project, Ed Sheeran
Lover, Taylor Swift
Mejor álbum de música alternativa
U.F.O.F., Big Thief
Assume Form, James Blake
i, i, Bon Iver
Father of the Bride, Vampire Weekend
Anima, Thom Yorke
-Mejor álbum de músicas del mundo
Gece, Altin Gun
What Heat, Bokante & Metropole Orkest dirigida por Jules Buckley
African Giant, Burna Boy
Fanm D'Ayiti, Nathalie Joachim con Spektral Quartet
Celia, Angelique Kidjo
Mejor álbum pop latino
Vida, Luis Fonsi
11:11, Maluma
Montaner, Ricardo Montaner
#ELDISCO, Alejandro Sanz
Fantasía, Sebastian Yatra
Mejor álbum latino de rock, urbano o alternativo
X 100PRE, Bad Bunny
Oasis, J Balvin & Bad Bunny
Indestructible, Flor De Toloache
Almadura, iLe
El mar querer, Rosalía
Mejor álbum música regional mexicana (incluye Tejano)
Caminando, Joss Favela
Percepción, Intocable
Poco a poco, La Energía Norteña
20 Aniversario, Mariachi Divas De Cindy Shea
De ayer para siempre, Mariachi Los Camperos
Mejor álbum latino tropical
Opus, Marc Anthony
Tiempo al tiempo, Luis Enrique + C4 Trio
Candela, Vicente García
Literal, Juan Luis Guerra y 4.40
A Journey Through Cuban Music, Aymée Nuviola