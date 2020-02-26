Duffy tuvo tanto éxito que se la catalogó de la talla de Adele.
En el año 2008 Duffy, lanzó “Mercy”, canción que tuvo un éxito rotundo, y que la crítica recibió con muchos elogios para la cantante británica. Sin embargo, tras varios años de estar en el anonimato, habló sobre los motivos por los que desapareció de la vida publica y manifestó en Instagram: “Fui violada y drogada y mantenida en cautividad durante varios días”.
La cantante confesó a sus seguidores en las redes: “Un periodista me contactó, encontró la manera de comunicarse conmigo y le conté todo el verano pasado. Fue amable y sentí tan increíble poder hablar finalmente de ello. La verdad es que, y confíen en que estoy bien y segura ahora, fui violada, drogada y mantenida en cautividad durante varios días”.
“La recuperación tomó tiempo”, reveló Duffy, aunque “no hay una forma ligera de decirlo”. Si bien Duffy no dijo cuándo o dónde ocurrió el secuestro, ni si el culpable está detenido, aseguró que es “emocionante y liberador” poder compartir su experiencia con todas las personas que la quieren.
You can only imagine the amount of times I thought about writing this. The way I would write it, how I would feel thereafter. Well, not entirely sure why now is the right time, and what it is that feels exciting and liberating for me to talk. I cannot explain it. Many of you wonder what happened to me, where did I disappear to and why. A journalist contacted me, he found a way to reach me and I told him everything this past summer. He was kind and it felt so amazing to finally speak. The truth is, and please trust me I am ok and safe now, I was raped and drugged and held captive over some days. Of course I survived. The recovery took time. There’s no light way to say it. But I can tell you in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days I committed to wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again, the sun does now shine. You wonder why I did not choose to use my voice to express my pain? I did not want to show the world the sadness in my eyes. I asked myself, how can I sing from the heart if it is broken? And slowly it unbroke. In the following weeks I will be posting a spoken interview. If you have any questions I would like to answer them, in the spoken interview, if I can. I have a sacred love and sincere appreciation for your kindness over the years. You have been friends. I want to thank you for that x Duffy Please respect this is a gentle move for me to make, for myself, and I do not want any intrusion to my family. Please support me to make this a positive experience.
Duffy publicó su primer disco “Rockferry” en el año 2008. Este álbum fue muy bien recibido por la crítica especializada, y con su hit “Mercy” llegó a ser comparada con artistas de la talla de Adele y Amy Winehouse.
En el año 2010, dio a conocer su segundo álbum “Endlessly”, que no tuvo el éxito esperado. A partir de allí Duffy se retiró de la vida pública durante diez años y solamente apareció como actriz de reparto en una película del año 2015.
Duffy aseguró: “Puedo contar en la última década los miles y miles de días que me comprometí a querer sentir la luz del sol en mi corazón nuevamente. El sol ahora brilla. ¿Por qué no elegí usar mi voz para expresar mi dolor? No quería mostrarle al mundo la tristeza en mis ojos. Me pregunté: ¿cómo puedo cantar desde el corazón si está roto?”, sentenció la cantante.