Duffy tuvo tanto éxito que se la catalogó de la talla de Adele.

En el año 2008 Duffy, lanzó “Mercy”, canción que tuvo un éxito rotundo, y que la crítica recibió con muchos elogios para la cantante británica. Sin embargo, tras varios años de estar en el anonimato, habló sobre los motivos por los que desapareció de la vida publica y manifestó en Instagram: “Fui violada y drogada y mantenida en cautividad durante varios días”.

La cantante confesó a sus seguidores en las redes: “Un periodista me contactó, encontró la manera de comunicarse conmigo y le conté todo el verano pasado. Fue amable y sentí tan increíble poder hablar finalmente de ello. La verdad es que, y confíen en que estoy bien y segura ahora, fui violada, drogada y mantenida en cautividad durante varios días”.

“La recuperación tomó tiempo”, reveló Duffy, aunque “no hay una forma ligera de decirlo”. Si bien Duffy no dijo cuándo o dónde ocurrió el secuestro, ni si el culpable está detenido, aseguró que es “emocionante y liberador” poder compartir su experiencia con todas las personas que la quieren.

Duffy publicó su primer disco “Rockferry” en el año 2008. Este álbum fue muy bien recibido por la crítica especializada, y con su hit “Mercy” llegó a ser comparada con artistas de la talla de Adele y Amy Winehouse.

En el año 2010, dio a conocer su segundo álbum “Endlessly”, que no tuvo el éxito esperado. A partir de allí Duffy se retiró de la vida pública durante diez años y solamente apareció como actriz de reparto en una película del año 2015.

Duffy aseguró: “Puedo contar en la última década los miles y miles de días que me comprometí a querer sentir la luz del sol en mi corazón nuevamente. El sol ahora brilla. ¿Por qué no elegí usar mi voz para expresar mi dolor? No quería mostrarle al mundo la tristeza en mis ojos. Me pregunté: ¿cómo puedo cantar desde el corazón si está roto?”, sentenció la cantante.