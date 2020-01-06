El elenco de "1917", la gran ganadora de la noche, REUTERS.

La Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood realizó la 77ª entrega de los premios Globo de Oro a lo mejor del cine y la televisión. La ceremonia contó con la conducción del humorista británico Ricky Gervais, desde el Beverly Hilton Hotel de Los Ángeles.

1917 fue la gran sorpresa y la ganadora de la noche. El largometraje que retrata la vida de dos jóvenes soldados británicos a los que se les encomienda una misión imposible en la Primera Guerra Mundial fue reconocida como la mejor película en drama y su director, Sam Mendes, se llevó la estatuilla en su terna. De esta manera, se impuso ante figuras de la talla de Martin Scorsese (The Irishman), Quentin Tarantino (Once upon a time in Hollywood) y Todd Phillips (Joker).

Por su parte, Joaquin Phoenix fue el mejor actor en drama por su trabajo en Joker; y Renée Zellweger hizo lo propio en la categoría femenina, a raíz de su destacada participación en Judy.

Taron Egerton ganó el Globo de Oro al mejor actor en comedia y/o musical; y Awkwafina se consagró como la mejor actriz, por su trabajo en The Farewell.

En las categorías televisivas, Succession fue el mejor drama y Brian Cox, su protagonista, el mejor actor.

Fleabag se destacó en la categoría comedia, mientras que Chernobyl se llevó la estatuilla a la mejor miniserie. El premio a la mejor actriz en drama fue para Olivia Colman, de la exitosa The Crown.

Lista de ganadores de los Globo de Oro 2020

CINE

Mejor película - drama

The Irishman

Marriage Story

1917 - GANADORA

Joker

The Two Popes

Mejor película - comedia y/o musical

Dolemite is My Name

Jojo Rabbit

Knives Out

Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood - GANADORA

Rocketman

Mejor director

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood

Bong Joon Ho, Parasite

Sam Mendes, 1917 - GANADOR

Todd Phillips, Joker

Sam Mendes,

Mejor actor de drama

Christian Bale, Ford vs Ferrari

Antonio Banderas, Dolor y gloria

Adam Driver, A Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker - GANADOR

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Joaquin Phoenix,



Mejor actriz de drama

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, A Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renée Zellweger, Judy - GANADORA

Renée Zellweger,

Mejor actor de comedia y/o musical

Daniel Craig, Knives Out

Roman Griffin, JoJo Rabbit

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood

Taron Egerton, Rocketman - GANADOR

Eddie Murphy, Dolemite is My Name

Taron Egerton,

Mejor actriz de comedia y/o musical

Awkwafina, The Farewell - GANADORA

Ana de Armas, Knives Out

Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart

Emma Thompson, Late Night

Cate Blanchett, Where’d you go, Bernadette

Awkwafina,

Mejor actor de reparto

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood - GANADOR

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Joe Pesci The Irishman

Brad Pitt,



Mejor actriz de reparto

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Annette Bening, The Report

Laura Dern, A Marriage Story - GANADORA

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Mejor película de animación

Frozen II

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

The Lion King

Missing Link - GANADORA

Toy Story 4

Mejor película extranjera

The Farewell (Canadá)

Pain and Glory (España)

Parasite (Corea de Sur) - GANADORA

Portrait of a Lady on Fire (Francia)

Les Misérables (Francia)

Mejor guión

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - GANADOR

Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story

Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes

Bong Joon-ho y Han Jin-won, Parasite

Steven Zaillian, The Irishman



Mejor banda sonora

1917, Thomas Newman

Joker, Guasón, Hildur Guonadottir - GANADORA

Marriage Story, Randy Newman

Little Woman, Alexandre Desplat

Motherless Brooklyn, Daniel Pemberton

Mejor canción original

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again”- Rocketman - Elton John, Bernie Taupin - GANADORA

“Spirit”- The Lion King - Timothy McKenzie, Ilya Salmanzadeh, Beyoncé

“Into the Unknown" - Frozen II - Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez

“Stand Up”, Harriet - Joshuah Brian Campbell, Cynthia Erivo

“Beautiful Ghosts” -Cats - Andrew Lloyd Webber, Taylor Swift

TELEVISIÓN

Mejor serie - drama

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Killing Eve

The Morning Show

Succession - GANADORA

Mejor serie - Comedia y/o musical

Barry

Fleabag - GANADORA

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Politician

Mejor miniserie o película para TV

Catch-22

Chernobyl - GANADOR

Fosse/Verdon

The Loudest Voice

Unbelievable

Mejor actor de televisión - Drama

Brian Cox, Succession - GANADOR

Kit Harington, “Juego de Tronos”

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Billy Porter, Pose

Brian Cox





Mejor actriz de televisión - Drama

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown - GANADORA

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman





Mejor actor de televisión - Comedia y/o musical

Bill Hader, Barry

Michael Douglas, The Method Kominsky

Ben Platt, The Politician

Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself

Rami Yousef, Rami - GANADOR

Mejor actriz de televisión - Comedia y/o musical

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag - GANADORA

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Phoebe Waller-Bridge





Mejor actor de miniserie

Christopher Abbott, Catch-22

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice - GANADOR

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Mejor actriz de miniserie

Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable

Joey King, The Act

Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great

Merritt Wever, Unbelievable

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon - GANADORA

Mejor actriz de reparto en miniserie o película para TV

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Andrew Scott, Fleabag

Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl - GANADORA

Henry Winkler, Barry



Mejor actriz de reparto en miniserie o película para TV

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Patricia Arquette, The Act - GANADORA

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Premio Carol Burnett a la trayectoria

Ellen DeGeneres - GANADORA

Ellen DeGeneres





Premio honorífico a la trayectoria

Tom Hanks - GANADOR